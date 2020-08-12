Athletic Bilbao Forward Inaki Williams admitted on Wednesday that he was one of six positive coronavirus cases recorded at the La Liga club.

Williams, 26, had returned to pre-season training with the Basque side this week ahead of the new La Liga campaign which begins in mid-September.

"Today it was confirmed that I tested positive after a PCR test. I'm asymptomatic and fortunately I'm doing well. I have to remain isolated now at home to beat the virus," Williams posted on Twitter.

