Athletic Bilbao Forward Inaki Williams admitted on Wednesday that he was one of six positive coronavirus cases recorded at the La Liga club.
Williams, 26, had returned to pre-season training with the Basque side this week ahead of the new La Liga campaign which begins in mid-September.
"Today it was confirmed that I tested positive after a PCR test. I'm asymptomatic and fortunately I'm doing well. I have to remain isolated now at home to beat the virus," Williams posted on Twitter.
