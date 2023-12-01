Williams have confirmed American driver Logan Sargeant will stay with the Formula One team next season.

The British outfit have opted to retain Sargeant for a second campaign despite his troubled 2023 season.

The 22-year-old, who scored just one point throughout the season, will race alongside Alex Albon, with the London-born Thai’s place already announced.

“I am thrilled to be continuing with Williams Racing for the 2024 season,” Sargeant said on Friday.

“It has been an incredible journey with the team so far and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group.

“We have exciting plans for the future and I can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success in the coming year.”

