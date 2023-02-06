Williams Racing has revealed the livery that will adorn the FW45, the team’s new challenger for the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship season. Williams Racing also announced major partners, with Gulf Oil, Stephens, Michelob ULTRA and PureStream joining the team from the 2023 season.

The 2023 livery design is an evolution of the FW44, retaining the brand visual cues which features a contrasting diamond shape and flashes of red and blue, embodying the exciting new era of Williams Racing. This year's design features a colour finish change to matte, providing a stronger on track visual.

The FW45, which will be rolled out on February 13, is an evolution of the FW44.

