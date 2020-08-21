The historic Williams Formula One team has been bought by US-based investment firm Dorilton Capital, ending 43 years of family ownership, it was announced on Friday.
Founded in 1977 by Frank Williams and Patrick Head, Williams have won nine constructors’ titles and seven drivers’ championships, the most recent coming through Canadian Jacques Villeneuve in 1997.
