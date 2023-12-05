MALTA 2

Willis 59; Farrugia 73

LATVIA 1

Miksone 50

MALTA

J. Xuereb; A. Said, E. Lipman, S. Farrugia, R. Cuschieri, A. Sultana (46 M. Farrugia), K. Willis, B. Borg, E. Xuereb, N. Sciberras (77 S. Zammit), H. Bugeja.

LATVIA

E. Vaivode; A. Flakse (74 D. Suvitra), P. Lininja, V. Zaicikova, A. Poluhovica, A. Rocane, S. Voltane, O. Sevcova, A. Gornela, A. Valaka, K. Miksone.

Referee Rita Vehapi (Kosovo FA).

Yellow cards Zaicikova, Miksone, Valaka.

A second-half comeback propelled Malta to an historic promotion after defeating Latvia in their final UEFA Women’s Nations League encounter.

Buoyed by an attendance record for a Malta women’s team game of 1,008 people (previous record was 764), the home side had to come from behind after Latvia had struck first from the penalty spot.

In the build-up to this game, Tesse had urged her players to show maturity and make sure they capitalise on this moment.

Her message was vividly clear in the second half with Malta staging up a commanding reaction to Latvia’s goal and go on and clinch the automatic promotion spot.

