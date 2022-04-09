A second-half brace from Kailey Willis and Ileana Farrugia handed Malta U-19’s women’s team a well-deserved 2-1 victory against Azerbaijan in their second European qualifier.

The young Maltese put on a commanding showing to recover from Azerbaijan’s early lead in this game.

It was the perfect showing from Frank Schembri’s side to follow up the impressive 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland in their opening game.

