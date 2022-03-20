Maltese youth Kailey Willis scored her ninth goal of the season for Hellas Verona U-19’s in their 4-0 victory against Brescia in the Primavera – Girone 1 championship, on Sunday afternoon.

Hellas Verona remain fourth on 32 points as they close in on a Scudetto play-off spot which is guaranteed for the top four teams of both Girone 1 and Girone 2.

Meanwhile, two Maltese players were on the winning end with their respective clubs in Serie B.

