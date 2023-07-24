Callum Wilson scored a second-half equalizer as Newcastle recovered from a two-goal deficit to secure a 3-3 draw with Aston Villa in their Premier League pre-season friendly in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Newcastle, the surprise package of the Premier League last season after securing a top-four finish and a ticket to the Champions League, were rocked early on after Villa took the lead after just seven minutes through Ollie Watkins.

Villa midfielder Emi Buendia split the Newcastle defence with a fine run before passing to Watkins who controlled deftly to fire home a low finish.

