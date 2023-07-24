Callum Wilson scored a second-half equalizer as Newcastle recovered from a two-goal deficit to secure a 3-3 draw with Aston Villa in their Premier League pre-season friendly in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Newcastle, the surprise package of the Premier League last season after securing a top-four finish and a ticket to the Champions League, were rocked early on after Villa took the lead after just seven minutes through Ollie Watkins.

Villa midfielder Emi Buendia split the Newcastle defence with a fine run before passing to Watkins who controlled deftly to fire home a low finish.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.