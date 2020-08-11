Judd Trump suffered a shock exit from the World Snooker Championship as the title holder crashed to a 13-9 quarter-final defeat against Kyren Wilson on Tuesday.

Trump became the last victim of the so-called ‘Crucible Curse’ which has seen 18 first-time winners of the world title fail to retain the crown since the event moved to the Sheffield venue in 1977.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta