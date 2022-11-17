Wimbledon will allow female players to wear dark-coloured undershorts from next year’s tournament to ease anxiety over playing during their period, the All England Club announced on Thursday.

There has been a clamour for Wimbledon to make an exception to their traditional rules requiring players to wear all white clothing.

Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said: “We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best.

