Wimbledon will celebrate Roger Federer's achievements at the All England Club with a special ceremony on Centre Court on the second day of the championships on Tuesday.

The Swiss eight-time champion, who announced his retirement last September, will visit the scene of some of his greatest triumphs and be honoured before the start of play.

"I'm pleased to say that Roger will be with us tomorrow and we will have a special celebratory moment on Centre Court before play starts just to honour him as the man holding the most gentlemen's singles titles here at Wimbledon," All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said on Monday.

She added: We'll have a moment just to celebrate his achievements and to say thank you for all the memories."

