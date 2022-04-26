Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s Championships to avoid “being used to benefit the propaganda machine of the Russian regime”, tournament chiefs said on Tuesday.

The All England Club (AELTC), which runs the grasscourt Grand Slam, announced the move last week in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It means stars such as US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka cannot play at the event, which starts in late June.

The decision was criticised by the ATP, which runs the men’s tour, and women’s tour organisers the WTA, while Rublev labelled it “complete discrimination” and defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic said it was “crazy”.

