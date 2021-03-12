Wimbledon chiefs ruled on Friday that players at this year’s tournament must stay in official hotels as part of strict coronavirus control measures.

The All England Club is determined to minimise the risks to the event, which was cancelled last year for the first time since World War Two.

The decision may not go down well with some players, who prefer to rent private homes in London for the Grand Slam.

