Serious questions were being asked of Wimbledon’s fabled grass courts on Wednesday following Serena Williams’s tearful, tournament-ending injury with Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios branding them “a joke”.

Williams, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, slipped and hurt her heavily-strapped right leg before quitting her first round tie after just six games against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The American superstar twice fell to the floor of Centre Court, struggling to get back to her feet on the second occasion.

In tears, she waved to all sides of the court prompting speculation that she had played her last Wimbledon singles match.

