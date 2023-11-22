Wimbledon’s expansion plans have suffered a significant blow after a local council rejected their proposal to build new tennis courts on land near the All England Club.

Wandsworth councillors voted unanimously to snub the proposal for 39 new courts in neighbouring Wimbledon Park in south-west London.

The seven councillors acted upon the advice of their planning chiefs despite Merton Council, in which the majority of the site is located, approving it last month.

The application will now be referred to the Mayor of London’s office and the All England Club remains hopeful that it will still be given the green light despite fierce resistance from some local residents.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com