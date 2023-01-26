Wimbledon will shorten men’s doubles matches from best-of-five sets to best of three from this year’s championships, the All England Club announced on Wednesday.
The traditional five-set format had been criticised in the past for discouraging more singles specialists from entering the doubles.
Wimbledon was the only grand slam tournament to stage five-set doubles matches, but will now move into line with the Australian Open, French Open and US Open.
