Wimbledon will shorten men’s doubles matches from best-of-five sets to best of three from this year’s championships, the All England Club announced on Wednesday.

The traditional five-set format had been criticised in the past for discouraging more singles specialists from entering the doubles.

Wimbledon was the only grand slam tournament to stage five-set doubles matches, but will now move into line with the Australian Open, French Open and US Open.

