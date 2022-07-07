Rafael Nadal conjured up a mesmerising five-set recovery from a potentially tournament-ending injury on Wednesday to reach an eighth Wimbledon semi-final, where he will take on Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios.

Second seed Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, defeated Taylor Fritz of the United States, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) in a match lasting four hours and 21 minutes.

Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam semi-final by racing to a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win over Cristian Garin of Chile.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, suffered from an abdominal problem that forced him to take a medical timeout in the middle of the second set.

He looked in discomfort for significant parts of the match but came out on top as he kept his bid alive for the first men’s calendar Grand Slam since 1969.

“For a lot of moments I was thinking I would not be able to finish the match but the crowd, the energy, thanks for that,” said the Spaniard.

“I honestly enjoy a lot playing these kind of matches in front of you guys. I can’t thank you enough for the support.”

