Andrey Rublev insisted Monday that Wimbledon was wrong to ban him and his Russian compatriots from the 2022 tournament, claiming the only loser was the All England Club.

Wimbledon banned all Russian players in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Competitors from Belarus, a key ally of Russia, were also banished.

Twelve months on, the sanction has been lifted on condition that players from the two countries sign declarations of neutrality.

However, world number seven Rublev quickly reopened the wounds after becoming the first player into the second round of the men's singles.

