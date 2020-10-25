The National Book Council (NBC) is offering the public a chance to speak with Sir Salman Rushdie at the Malta Book Festival 2020 during a very special Q&A session.

One of the events featuring Rushdie, this year’s special guest of the Malta Book Festival, is the digital Q&A which will take place on the evening of Thursday, November 12, at 6.30pm.

The Booker Prize-winning author will be directly engaging with students and readers from the general public. To better preserve the spirit of a direct exchange, the number of spaces is being limited to 40 audience members. Participants interested in booking a place at the Q&A event are invited to submit the one question they would like to ask Rushdie: the more fascinating the question, the better the chances of securing a place. Everyone will still be able to follow the discussion which will be live-streamed on the Malta Book Festival Facebook page and www.ktieb.org.mt.

Twenty out of the 40 ‘seats’ will be reserved for the best questions received by the National Book Council. Questions should be submitted by e-mail to michael.mercieca@gov.mt by October 31 with the subject line ‘MBF2020 Q&A’ and should include your name, surname and contact number.

The NBC also wants to make sure that students can make the best of the opportunity to meet the noted public intellectual and one of the most thought-provoking proponents for free speech today. It is collaborating with the Department of English at the University of Malta (UoM) and the Department of English Students Association (DESA) to make 20 places at the Q&A exclusively available for UoM students.

UoM students wishing to join the Q&A are invited to send in the question they would like to ask Rushdie, by October 31, to DESA at desa.uom@gmail.com, including their full name, course, year of study and contact number.

The full programme of events for the 2020 Malta Book Festival virtual edition (November 11-15) will be published in the coming weeks. For the latest updates, visit the NBC’s Facebook page and its website www.ktieb.org.mt.