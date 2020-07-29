Malta’s favourite magazine returns with its July edition, which this time is part-magazine and part-Higher Education supplement, the latter of which has all one needs to know about the Ministry for Education and Employment’s fair I Choose – Nagħżel Il-Karriera Tiegħi, as well as a competition that could see one lucky reader win a MacBook Air courtesy of iCentre Malta.

The magazine opens with an interview with Sangria-singer Emma Muscat, followed by a piece on cancelled local art exhibitions by Lisa Gwen. There is also a poignant article on the invaluable work Fondazzjoni Sebħ is doing for some of the most vulnerable members in our society.

The second part is completely dedicated to the Higher Education Special Edition, where many of Malta’s top educative institutions explain why you should study with them. This supplement, sponsored by the Ministry for Education and Employment, precedes the Ministry’ I Choose fair, which is aimed at all Year 11 (Form 5) students who would like to continue studying and learning.

Another issue of Sunday Circle will be out on August 9.