Victor Osimhen won the Serie A title with Napoli last season and ended 2023 by being named African footballer of the year, but the striker reckons lifting the Cup of Nations with Nigeria might just top the lot.

“It would be one of the best moments of my life,” the 25-year-old told AFP in Abidjan, where the Super Eagles are preparing to face hosts Ivory Coast in their second group game at this edition of the AFCON on Thursday.

“I have done that with Napoli, I have made history, but no matter what I do, no matter how many goals I have scored, to be able to win the AFCON, I would go a long way in my life but probably when I do that I am done,” he admitted.

