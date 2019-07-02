Football legend Roberto Carlos is becoming a Lucky.io ambassador for China with a new cryptocurrency that promises to make the players also the owners of the casino.

Carlos recently joined forces with Lucky.io and the online casino now offers the public the chance to meet this legendary sports icon.

For the next three weeks, a winner will be announced every week. The lucky three winners will get the exclusive chance to meet the Brazilian legend in September.

To participate, visit www.lucky.io and find the purple signup-button in the top right corner. After registering you will have to complete your profile and enter your e-mail address. You will then not only automatically enter the competition to meet Carlos, but will also receive 77 Luck tokens for free.

These free bonus tokens can be used to play with at the Lucky.io casino. When claiming your free tokens, you also are in the running to win an additional 777 Luck tokens.

Carlos will not only come to Malta to meet the three lucky winners. He will then also make a significant donation on behalf of Lucky.io to a major association, helping disadvantaged groups through football. This will be announced at a major press conference in partnership with Malta Football Association.

Lucky.io offers a wide range of high-quality online games in which this brand new gaming currency can be used. The Luck tokens guarantee a fast-paced and secure way of gaming with this blockchain-based online casino.

The major enhancement of the online casino can be found in their upgraded platform which offers world-class slots, tables games, live casino, sports betting, a convenient beginner’s guide, and more.

More details about the upcoming Lucky.io event will be brought soon to those invited. Staying up-to-date is easy, just make sure to follow Lucky.io on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/luckyioofficial/ and Instagram where the winners of this competition will be announced weekly. Winners will also be notified by e-mail.