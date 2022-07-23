A solution to the accessibility issue to the foreshore at Fomm ir-Riħ has been presented to the government after it was agreed upon between the Ramblers’ Association and the land owner.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ramblers' Association said that, over the past year, it has held numerous discussions with landowner Sandro Chetcuti to ensure that public access to the foreshore is safeguarded while respecting his right to his property.

The association said that, in 1983, a deed had been signed between the government and Fredrick Maynard, the landowner at the time, establishing a perpetual right of public passage to the foreshore.

But since the original footpath leading to the foreshore was never properly implemented and its foreseen location collapsed due to the erosion of the clay slopes, an alternative path had now been mutually identified.

This path, Ramblers said, leads to the smaller pebble beach and mid-way forks out to allow access to the larger bay, from where one can then continue walking along the foreshore in the direction of Ġnejna.

Chetcuti, Ramblers said, has consented to modify the 1983 agreement so as to alter the right of public passage to the new footpath, which passes through his property.

From its end, the association said it understood and supported Chetcuti’s right to enjoy his private property without unwarranted trespassing.

So together with Chetcuti, it recently presented the solution to the government during a meeting with the ministries responsible for the environment and the Lands Authority. Also present for the meeting were representatives from Environment and Resources Authority and the Office of the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, the association explained that the only interventions required on site are the installation of directional signs and adequate fencing to help visitors identify the pathway leading to the foreshore and discourage trespassing.

Both interventions would be fully reversible and in full respect of a Natura 2000 site as directed by ERA. It encouraged the government and the land owner to finalise the matter “as soon as possible”.

Fomm ir-Riħ bay as seen from the foreshore. Photo: Ramblers Association

Activists and landowners have recently clashed over access to Fomm ir-Riħ.

In May, members of Moviment Graffitti filmed an altercation between hikers and a private security guard who told them not to linger on the path and keep walking as it is private property.

The group maintains that the law allows them to access any land within 15 metres of the coastline. However, landowners have insisted that the guard is not blocking access to the public bay but maintain that access to the bay is dangerous and will remain so until it is properly maintained.

In a recent accident, a man fell into an inaccessible location.

But Ramblers’ do not believe this is related to the collapsing clay slopes.