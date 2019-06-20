iGO, one of Malta’s newest ride-hailing companies under the umbrella of Famalco Group, is offering customers a chance to win a brand new SsangYong Tivoli, valued at €21,300.

Having only been initiated earlier this year, the support by the Maltese public, as well as loyal customers, has led the company to invest in a growing number of offers, leading them up to their biggest one yet.

Customers can win the car by sending the receipt of their ride, along with their personal details – name, surname, e-mail, address and ID number – to Famalco Group headquarters at OneOneO, Pitkali Road, Attard ATD2214, Malta. They may also enter by sending in receipts of any Domino’s Pizza purchases to the same address with their personal details until the end of the year, before a winner is chosen.

SsangYong’s Tivoli has become a popular compact CUV, making waves in the industry due to its refreshing design, combining luxury, style and performance. Boasting a fusion of the latest technology with high-spec safety features, the Tivoli raises the bar in both sophisticated interior and exterior design.

As the iGO brand continues to grow, there will be a continuing number of offers available. To keep up to date, one can download the iGO application available on all platforms and like the Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/iGO.mt/. One can also visit www.famalco.net or call 2339 2339.