GUDJA UNITED 1

Winchester 53

SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

A second-half goal from Rundell Winchester handed Gudja United a narrow win over Sliema Wanderers to halt a four-game streak without a win.

Gudja, who have now leapfrogged Sliema into tenth with 18 points, were the better team on the field with Trinidad international Winchester giving a massive help in the offensive line.

For this game, coach Josef Mansueto started with former Sliema goalkeeper Glen Zammit between the sticks while Edison Zarate and Imanol Gonzalez, both returning on our shores after a brief experience overseas, were also included in the starting line-ups.

Sliema, on their part, failed to build on last week’s 2-0 win over Gżira United and have slipped into 11th place.

It was a drab performance by Alfonso Greco’s side who also introduced former Premier League winner Gilmar in the second half, but to no avail.

Gudja looked more dangerous when in possession but they had to wait until the 20th minute to threaten Sliema’s goal through Edison Zarate but the Chile midfielder’s close-range effort went inches wide from Jake Galea’s goal.

Sliema’s reply came through Juri Cisotti but his effort from inside the penalty area was deflected into corner by Zammit.

Mansueto’s side came closest to forge ahead when Winchester was denied by the crossbar after his shot was deflected by Juan Cruz Gill.

On the brink of half-time, Gudja had another attempt through Nivaldo but his shot sailed over the bar.

After the break, Nivaldo had another attempt off target after hitting a thumping volley from inside the eighteen-yard box.

Aidan Friggieri almost put Gudja one up when he attempted a curling effort from the edge of the box just to be denied by inches.

Gudja’s goal was a matter of time and they made their pressure count when Winchester capitalised on an Anderson through ball as he slotted the ball past Galea on 54 minutes.

Sliema’s newcomer Gilmar could have levelled terms but the Brazilian miscued his shot and failed to hit the target.

Gudja continued to dictate proceedings while Sliema were looking to catch them on the break but they were struggling to break down Mansueto’s team at the back.

With few minutes left on the clock, it was actually Gudja who finished the game strongly with offensive players Gabriel Mensah and James Brincat being introduced on to the field, giving Sliema no chance to breathe at the back and maybe stage a reaction to salvage at least a point.