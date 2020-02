The Gozo Youth Wind Band within the Gozo Youth Wind Band and Orchestra is tomorrow presenting a concert at the Oratory Don Bosco Theatre in Victoria at 7pm. The Gozo Youth Wind Band will be under the direction of founder and music director Joseph Grech. Entrance is free and patrons are requested to be seated 15 minutes before.

For more information, send an e-mail to gozowindbandorchestra@yahoo.co.uk.