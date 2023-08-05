Strong winds forecast to lash the island over the weekend, forced the cancellation of the last night of the Farsons Beer Festival.

Its organisers said the decision was taken with a “heavy heart” following a thorough site visit and on the recommendation of health and safety consultants.

While the winds, expected to reach gale force 6 or 7, were welcome by many on the island struggling to cope with the heat, they also caused a number of other disruptions.

Lija cancelled its firework display.

Gozo Fast Ferry stopped voyages early on Saturday morning and said it would not be operating at all on Sunday.

And Virtu Ferries rescheduled its evening voyage departing from Pozzallo so that it would leave earlier at 5:00pm rather than 9:30pm.

The Malta Red Cross also reissued a warning to bathers to avoid a number of beaches due to the strong North-West winds.

On Saturday most of the Northern area beaches were marked with a Red Flag. These included: Golden bay, Għajn Tuffieħa, Ġnejna, Perched Beach, Fond Għadir.