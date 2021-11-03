The Wind Quintet is performing at St Augustine church, Victoria, on Saturday, November 6, as part of the three-year project Feel the Magic.

The Wind Quintet is made up of members of the St Paul’s Metropolitan Orchestra. They are Silvio Zammit (flute), Alfred Fenech (oboe), Alistair Attard (horn), Noel Beck (clarinet) and Mario Micallef (bassoon).

Saturday’s concert programme includes works by Mozart, Vivaldi, Shostakovich, Respighi, Piazzolla and Garland.

Feel the Magic 2019-2021 is sponsored by the Gozo Cultural Support Programme, Ministry for Gozo, Arts Council Malta and Teatru Astra.

The free concert is being held on Saturday at 7.30pm. To reserve a seat, send an SMS on 9944 8759/9984 5684, or send an e-mail on reservation@chorusurbanus.com. Alternatively, register for the event through the Feel the Magic of Wind Quintet event page on www.eventbrite.com

Flute player Silvio Zammit