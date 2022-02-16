Last Saturday the first of four long-distance races to determine the line-up of participants on the forthcoming Enemed Malta-Sicily Windsurf Crossing was held.

This 53.4 nautical miles (99Km) marathon commemorative edition will be held on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the first-ever crossing on a windsurfer between Sicily and Malta (1982-2022).

There were 11 registrations for the first qualifying race, nine ‘newcomers’ and two ‘veterans’. The course for the day was a 30km run from St Paul’s Bay to North of Comino west cardinal mark, to Għallis cardinal mark and finish at the Young Sailors Club in St Paul’s Bay.

A number of long-distance ’routes’ – ranging from approximately 11 nautical miles (20.4Km) to 39 nautical miles (72Km) – have been designed to be considered on the particular qualifying race day where the prevailing wind condition will be the determining factor of the length of race.

