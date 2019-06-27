As part of the Growing Together project, a Walk, Talk and Wine event with small-scale wine producer Mark Cassar (inset) will take place today at his vineyard in Girgenti from 5pm till sunset.

Growing together is an Erasmus+ project that focuses on food systems. Friends of the Earth Malta believes that the food system needs to change if we are ever to produce food that is both good for us and the environment.

Through this project, we are engaging with youth on topics linked to food and farming, highlighting farming practices and discussing food sovereignty.

Wine connoisseurs, agriculture enthusiasts or anyone who likes to sip a glass of wine in a spectacular setting would find this event a delight.

There will be a walk around the vineyard with Cassar explaining the process of making wine – from growing the grapes using permaculture principles, harvesting and the fermentation process used to make natural wines.

Cassar will give insight into the 8,000-year-old vinification Methode Qvevri, and the many advantages of using terracotta Georgian pots.

The session will come to a close by tasting the natural biodynamic Mark Casar wines paired with some nibbles.

Those who would like to participate (aged 18 to 30) should regis-ter through http://foemalta.org/event/viticulture/?fbclid=IwAR1Jzp9_Fhtrq30D3O8-zQzL-IChBbmIoXIOGpFQDXLyTilh2pnnXoRZWFQ. For more information, one can e-mail info@foemalta.org