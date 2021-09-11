An old building in Buskett is to be turned into a wine and viticulture museum, Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo said on Saturday.

Work to develop the museum has been divided into different stages, with the first stage – a €100,000 restoration of the building – to be carried out this year. The project will then enter its second phase in 2022, Refalo said during a visit to the site.

The building forms part of the National Centre for Viticulture and Enology in the Buskett woodlands.

Speaking at the site, Refalo said that the government was focused on promoting viticulture and local wine-making and had introduced its ‘Wines of Distinction’ campaign to promote the sector.

The Buskett-based centre provided local stakeholders with a reference point for the wine-making sector, with licensing services, DOK certification services, vine registration services and research services.

Ten Maltese grape varieties have been grafted onto a newly-planted vineyard at the centre, Refalo added.