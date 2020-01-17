Wine, a social drink par excellence, is about engagement. Most people typically share wine with others, whether at a private gathering of family and friends or a more formal occasion.

With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that wine is, as statistical research evidences, one of the most popular categories being shared on social media.

Wine is definitively gaining traction as a hot topic on the photo-sharing app Instagram, one of the trendiest social networks on the planet right now.

Whether it is brunch, business or the beach, we’re all wondering: is my wine Instagrammable?

Besides the selfies of persons striking a pose while sipping their favourite label, also vying for likes are the steady streams of photos of trophy bottles and unicorn wines, which more often than not remain uncorked despite the ecstatic eulogies of the ‘Yey!’ moment.

Instagram time isn’t all about racking up double taps, though. The app actually has got a more pragmatic side. It can squarely be an unfiltered experience that expands one’s horizons of the world of wine.

It can be a useful one-click source of recommendations and purchasing information about wine posted by connected friends or businesses.

To some degree, it opens up lesser-known wine-making regions, like Malta, and reveals their under-the-radar wines to a universal audience that can directly connect with the winemaker.

While reportedly, European wineries are slow to join social media, Malta’s Delicata winery has formally made the leap to Instagram and now chimes in with breathless excitement to engage with fans all over the world.

Without oversharing, Delicata’s gallery photos regularly capture daily life at the winery, the hundreds of hands that upkeep the Delicata domaine of pocket-sized vineyards, the family’s deep local roots and their supercentenarian wine-making history.

Story highlights cover various other themes with links to food and wine pairing tips, throwbacks to wine articles, Delicata Privilege Card benefits, the winery’s charitable initiative Delicata For Good and the Delicata Classic Wine Festival.

Delicata forges connections with wine aficionados in a fun and, at times, educational way. Definitely worth viewing is Minuta ma’ Delicata, the informative IGTV video series about winegrowing in Malta.

The winery also encourages Instagrammers to engage by sharing snapshots of their joyful moments with their favourite Delicata wine and recommends tagging them with the handle @delicatawinery or hashtag #winebeyondexpectations.

Georges Meekers is Delicata’s head of marketing and an awardwinning wine writer.

