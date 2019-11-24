One of the quotes of the great Louis Pasteur says “A bottle of wine contains more philosophy than all the books in the world”. Well, it is not a question of agreeing with or contesting the ‘philosophy’ aspect but to enjoy good wine in a relaxing atmosphere maybe one has to concentrate more on the three Ds description of the wine: Delicate, Dense and Depth.

On a recent visit to South Africa Wilfred Sultana and his partner Yvonne had the wonderful experience of being hosted at the Simonsig Wine Estate in their vast Stellenbosch farm in the Western Cape.

Michael Malan and Wilfred Sultana during the wine tasting session at the Simonsig Wine Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Their host on this occasion was Michael Malan, one of the third generation members of the Malan family owners of Simonsig. Mr Malan showed the Maltese guests around various sections of the winery – the crushing, fermentation, ageing in oak barrels and bottling areas – and of course on to tasting. Certainly a selection of wines for all tastes like the Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz, Kaapse Vonkel Brut Rosé, Cuvée Royale and the Redhill Pinotage.

Simonsig wine is exported to some 50 countries including China, Russia, the US and have to their credit various international awards. Winning eight awards – four Double Gold medals and four Gold medals – Simonsig was one of the top performers at the 2019 prestigious Veritas Awards, which this year attracted 1,491 entries. Veritas is the longest running and most prestigious wine and brandy competition in South Africa, dating back to 1991.

At the end of the tour and tasting, Mr Malan further garnished this visit with typical true Cape hospitality by inviting Wilfred and Yvonne for lunch at their on premises Cuveé Restaurant where of course one tastes more Simonsig wine.