Today and tomorrow, Marsovin will be holding Antonin Under the Stars at its Ramla Valley Estate in Gozo. The wine event is named after the award-winning Antonin Blanc wine, made from grapes grown at the estate.

The event forms part of a series of celebrations the winery has organised this yearto commemorate its 100th anniversary milestone. Those attending will have the opportunity to taste the special 100th anniversary wine which will be available for tasting from a separate dedi­cated tasting bar. Marsovin wine specialists will also be explaining this special wine during the tasting.

The event also celebrates the much-awaited grape harvest for this year’s vintage, while giving patrons the opportunity to experience the vineyard in its prime. For those who wish to further experience and explore, guided vineyard tours will be held between 7pm and 8pm by wine specialists. Tours start half an hour before the event’s official opening time.

The aim of such events is to bring together the very best of Maltese culture, be it quality wines, food and music. Leading band The Travellers will be performing today, while Beangrowers will be playing tomorrow.

Beppe’s Restaurant in Sannat will be serving mouthwatering dishes as well as fresh pasta and premium cheese and cuts to nibble on while one indulges in their favourite glass of Marsovin.

Ticket sales

A limited amount of ticketsare being released and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are being sold at €25 per person, which includes admission, the vineyard tour, the limi­ted edition 100th anni­versary wine glass to use during the event and to take home, access to the tasting bar and Marsovin premium wine throughout the even­ing served from the main bar. Wines served on both nights will include Antonin Blanc and Blanc de Cheval, which are both made from grapes grown on the very same estate, along with other Marsovin premium wines. Food is not included in the ticket price.

Tickets are available from tick­et­line.com.mt or from the Marsovin Cellars in Renfrew Street, Marsa. For more information, call 2366 2445 or 7923 1919.