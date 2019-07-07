Winebox Inc. is a premium wine subscription service that launched in July and will now be having its first wine tasting event to start pushing its own wine concepts, starting with a unique experience to push local wine.

The vision of the company is to create a radically new and disruptive way of selling wine through great user experience, from events to purchasing wine to be delivered right to customers’ doorstep.

Winebox Inc. is run by two wine enthusiasts, who have carefully tested and chosen their favourite wines from Malta and Gozo and now want to push local produce through an interactive experience. The main goal for this event is to have a good time and is not your typical wine tasting event with challenges and games throughout.

The event is to be held on September 7, at Del Borgo in Vittoriosa. This is a wine bar and cafe which is formed within a 16th century wine cellar to further enforce Maltese culture in the event.

The place, which used to be the cellar of the Prince of Wales' Own band club, was once a centuries-old palace.

"All things start with a thought and our original idea was to open a place with a Maltese character both in the ambience and the food offered and then give the whole thing a contemporary and international flair," said Alan Mercieca Bons, owner of Del Borgo.

"That's how Del Borgo came about. The place is a typical Maltese dwelling with a lot of character which we have restored and updated with minimal decor, losing none of its history, while giving it a fresh look.

What wine will be served? Visit here for more details.

The event is two hours long, starting at 5pm. Tickets available from here.