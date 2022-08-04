Charlotte Wingfield is through to the second round of the 200 metres at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Maltese sprinter managed to book one of the qualifying berths to the semi-finals of the competition after qualifying as one of the six fastest sprinters who failed to secure a top-three berth in their heat.

Competing in Heat 6, Wingfield dashed around the course to cross the finish line in fourth place, with a time of 24.47 seconds.

The UK-based sprinter was just pipped to third place in the heat, which would have awarded her an automatic berth in the semi-finals, by Papua New Guinea sprinter Toea Wisil who finished just 0.05 ahead of Wingfield.

But Wingfield was not to be denied as at the end of the heats she placed in 23rd place among 36 sprinters who finished the race.

Click here for full story