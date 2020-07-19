Angela Galea who posted a photo of her daughter and her dad with the Pjazza Tigné retail outlets in the background is the winner of the Father’s Day Pjazza Tigné Facebook competition. Angela’s photo gained most likes in the competition which was open to visitors of Pjazza Tigné and held between June 15 and 28. The winner was awarded a €100 voucher which is redeemable at Gagliardi, Fratelli La Bufala, ELC, Luisa Spagnoli, Art Diamond, Flament, Paul and Shark, and Max Mara.

Now that shoppers are getting used to the new normal, Pjazza Tigné is fast becoming a central hub for a vibrant mix of exclusive designer shops, cafés and bars.