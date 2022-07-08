The first season of the talent show Brillanti, broadcast weekly on ONE, is coming to an end on Friday, July 8.

From more than 200 aspiring musicians and classical singers, 50 were shortlisted for the initial auditions. Twenty were eventually chosen for the next round.

The Bravura round led to the shortlisting of 12 semi-finalists, who were eliminated week after week to end up with today’s five finalists.

These are tenor Georg Zammit, clarinetist Julian Azzopardi, violinist Samuel Cutajar, pianist Daniel Caruana and singer Kristy Spiteri.

They will be judged by the resident judges, musician and conductor Wayne Marshall, music critic Albert Storace and soprano Nicola Said, together with Italian pianist Giuliano Mazzoccante and conductor Alan Chircop.

The winner will receive a cash prize of €10,000 and the opportunity to play as a soloist with a professional orchestra, with all expenses paid thanks to the European Foundation for the Support of Culture.

The show is airing on ONE at 8.30pm.