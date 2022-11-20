The first edition of the Malta National Photography Awards (Premju Fotografija) was held on November 11 at the Grandmaster Suite, Hilton Portomaso, St Julian's.

During the event the winners of the competition’s five categories were announced as follows:

• Best Photographic Book: Portals of Valletta;

• Young Photographer of the Year: Edward De Gabriele;

• Best Photographic Project: Malta Image Preservation Archive;

• Lifetime Achievement Award: Darrin Zammit Lupi;

• Master Photographer: Charles Paul Azzopardi.

The concept to hold a national award ceremony specifically for the photography sector was proposed by the Malta Institute of Professional Photography executive committee on the occasion of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

Premju Fotografija will return in 2023 with an updated and refreshed line-up.

More information is available at https://premjufotografija.mt/ or by e-mailing info@premjufotografija.mt.