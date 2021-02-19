Carnival has come and gone and although celebrations did not take place on the usual scale, Festivals Malta, through the Carnival Organising Team, tried to keep the tradition alive through a number of initiatives.

Carnival companies were invited to build small floats to take part in a competitive ‘artistic installations’ category or in a non-competitive ‘street installations’ category.

The former were put on display in Valletta’s main squares while the others were scattered in various localities.

Costume makers could also compete through an exhibition held at Spazju Kreattiv, in Valletta.

The results have been announced.

Buffalo Carnival Company’s float, Minn Sajda Tradizzjonali, Qbadna Lampuka Fenomenali, placed third in the competition. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Artistic installations

First prize: ‘X’Ferħa Ħadu l-Maltin Meta l-Pirati Daħlu bil-Vaċċin’ by Alvin Livori and Clint Zammit − Dreamteam Carnival Company.

Second prize: ‘Gidma Frankajtlek u bil-Ganċ Salvajtek’ by Charlie Briffa – Tal-Banda Carnival Company.

Third Prize: ‘Minn Sajda Tradizzjonali, Qbadna Lampuka Fenomenali’ by Shaun and Tyrone Curmi − Buffalo Carnival Company.

Carnival costumes on display at Spazju Kreattiv, in Valletta. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Costumes Category ‘A’

First prize: Chris and Marvic Aquilina − Golden Carnival Company in collaboration with Continental Cars Ltd.

Second prize: Manuel Pace and Stephania Gellel − Putullu and Stephania Gellel Carnival Company.

Third prize: Raymond Mallia, Mark Mallia and Clint Chircop − Titti Carnival Company.

Costumes Category ‘B’

First prize: Christian Caruana − Shake Dancers.

Second prize: Tiziana Grech and Nicole Cutajar − The Dancing Angels.

Costumes Category “D”

First prize: Malcolm Bezzina and Joanne Zammit − MJ Carnival Troupe.

Costumes Category “C” ‒ Children

First prize: Gabriella Stagno Piscopo − Tarxien Lookstar Dancers.

Second prize: Anthea and Robert Caruana − Żejtun Carnival Team.

Third prize: Heidi Camilleri and Alan Bianco Galea − Little Angels.

Festivals Malta thanked the participants, collaborators, members of the jury and everyone who in any way took part in this year’s special edition of carnival and announced that next year’s carnival will be held between February 25 and March 1, 2022.