Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has piled pressure on new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel by insisting it is easy to win trophies at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho won three Premier League titles and enjoyed FA Cup and League Cup success in two spells in charge at Chelsea.

Although the Portuguese coach was sacked twice by demanding Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, Mourinho is adamant the financial backing available to Blues bosses means silverware should not be hard to come by.

