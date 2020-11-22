On October 14, Yellow started a giveaway spree to celebrate their digitalisation. This spree, and the final big surprise, are part of The Last Book Campaign. Throughout this spree, which will see its end in early March, Yellow gave away numerous amazing prizes to a handful of lucky winners. The fabulous prizes included make-up courses, exclusive beautiful jewellery sets, barbershop vouchers, luxury care packs, spa day vouchers and treat-filled hampers.

Every few weeks a new giveaway is released by the company on its Facebook page and website. Whoever enters these giveaways also gets the chance to win a brand new Fiat Panda Hybrid 4x2 1.0 GSE 70cv E6D, courtesy of Motors Inc, on March 13. The car comes with standard equipment such as remote control central locking, electric power steering and rear parking sensors.

Ever since Yellow started its digitalisation, the company has not only broadened its local business database, but it has also transformed itself into a fully-fledged digital marketing company with revolutionary products. Yellow’s products now include a myriad of solutions that bring together customers, business and local SMEs like never before. Their packages include websites, exposure boosting Facebook campaigns and even news banner portals for local businesses and SMEs.

Moreover, Yellow has recently launched the Yellmarket – a web-based carousel designed to showcase services and products offered by their clients. They have also retained and improved their old products, which include websites, eCommerce solutions and bespoke landing pages.

Motors Inc is a company that provides clients with highly affordable, high-tech and luxury vehicles from a choice of internationally-acclaimed brands such as Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Kia, Iveco and Hyundai. They also offer a range of servicing, maintenance, Waxoyl and repairs, along with stellar after-sales services.

If you would like to learn more about The Last Book campaign, you can follow Yellow on Facebook, Instagram or visit the competition page at winbig.yellow.com.mt.