The BOV Challenge League season is finally set to return this weekend and with Sliema Wanderers and Naxxar Lions now up in the Premier League, the impetus will be on clubs like Melita FC, who were part of the top six teams to make the Championship Pool last season, to step up.

Speaking to a news conference, Melita FC president Matthew Naudi emphasised this, saying that gaining promotion was a target the club wanted to reach during this coming campaign.

“We’re not just interested in winning the Challenge League, nor just interested in getting the promotion to the Premier League but we want to do this with a strong financial framework by being financially responsible and with a technical structure which promotes development,” Naudi, who was appointed as club supremo back in June, said.

The Saint Julian’s-based club presented their squad for the new campaign this week after a summer of preparation which included a strategic partnership, and a friendly, against Serie B side Palermo FC.

