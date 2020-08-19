Zinedine Zidane said Wednesday that leading Real Madrid to the La Liga title in a stop-start season at the mercy of coronavirus was "the best day of my professional life".
The 48-year-old French football icon insisted it will remain a memorable day even in a career which includes winning the 1998 World Cup as a player.
The only setback in the season was a Champions League last 16 exit at the hands of Manchester City.
