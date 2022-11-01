Ireland need to emulate their opponents this weekend South Africa and win the Rugby World Cup if they are to merit being called the best team in the world, captain Johnny Sexton said on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old iconic fly-half inspired his side to a historic series win in New Zealand in July which saw them rise to the top of the rankings.

“Honestly, it’s not something that we really talk about much,” Sexton told reporters.

“It’s not a goal to become number one in the world. That might sound stupid.

“In some sports it is — golf, tennis –- but in rugby the rankings matter once and it’s three years out from the World Cup (needing to be in the top eight for the pool draw) when they matter, which doesn’t make that much sense either.

“We don’t speak about being number one.

“To be number one in the world, you need to win the World Cup, that’s where the goals are.”

