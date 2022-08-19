BIRKIRKARA 2

Alves 60, Ribeiro 90

SIRENS 0

BIRKIRKARA

G. Nava-6, E. Pepe-6, D. Pires-5 (46 N. Micallef), A. Alves-7, Y. Yankam-5.5, P. Mbong-5.5 (90 O. Iorio), K. Zammit-5.5, F. Falcone (27 E. Cabrera) (80 D. Ribeiro), C. Attard-5.5, A. Coppola-5.5, K. Tulimieri-6.5.

SIRENS

A. Cassar-5.5, G. Camilleri-5.5 (75 J. Walker), W. Soares-5.5, M. Pereira Muniz-6 (65 W. De Oliveira), K. Sano-5.5, R. Tachikawa-6, S. Cipriott-6, A. Cini-6, P. Vyctor-6 (D. Promise), I. Kolev-5.5, G. Ventura-5.5.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: W. Soares, M. Muniz, D. Pires, Alves.

BOV Player of the Match: Alex Alves (Birkirkara).

Birkirkara bagged their first three points of the season as they scored twice in the second half to beat Sirens 2-0.

The two teams shared the exchanges throughout the first half but once the Stripes managed to take the lead, they kept their opponents under control, adding another deep into stoppage time.

New Birkirkara coach Giovanni Tedesco named new signings goalkeeper Giacomo Nava, Diego Pires Dall’Oca, Alessandro Coppola, Alex Alves and Kevin Tulimieri in the starting line-up, including another three new recruits, Osvaldo Iorio, Enzo Daniel Cabrera and Denis Custodio Ribeiro as substitutes.

