MALTA 4

Engerer 24 Veselji 36, 40 pen.; Attard 84

NORTHERN IRELAND 1

Lane 58

MALTA C. Formosa; A. Magri Overend, C. Gauci (90 K. Mohnani), M. Grima, A. Attard (85 J. Attard), M. Veselji, A. Garzia, C. Zammit Lonardelli, M. Ellul (72 O. Spiteri), B. Sciberras (85 J. Sixsmith), J. Engerer (85 J. Carbone).

NORTHERN IRELAND L. Hughes; T. Hume, A. Donnelly, K. Balmer, S. Mcclelland (46 D. Mcclelland), E. Galbraith, J. Scott (85 H. Anderson), C. Boyd-Munce (46 D. Smyth), R. Walde, B. Crowe (46 P. Lane), C. Johnston (85 C. Conn).

Referee Milovan Milacic (Montenegro FA).

Yellow cards Formosa, Balmer.

The Malta under-21 team kicked off their 2023 UEFA European qualifiers with a convincing 4-1 victory over Northern Ireland on Friday.

The victory, at the Centenary Stadium, came just two days after Malta’s senior team gave Cyprus a 3-0 thrashing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications, the side's ever first-ever win in a World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium.

It was a much-needed response after the youth team’s two straight defeats at the hands of Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina during their training camp, last June.

