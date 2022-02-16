MALTA 3

Zammit 33; Flask 46; Bugeja (73).

MOLDOVA 1

Mardari 44

Two second-half goals propelled the Malta women’s national team to an opening 3-1 victory against Moldova in the VisitMalta Women’s Trophy at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Charlene Zammit, who was captaining the side on her 82nd cap, had opened the score before Moldova levelled terms just before the half-time whistle.

Nonetheless, goals from Jade Flask and Haley Bugeja helped the hosts to kickstart this tournament on a positive note.

For this game, coach Mark Gatt handed youth goalkeeper Maya Cachia her maiden start between the sticks together with Mġarr United defender Maia Debono who was also making her first appearance at international level.

Midfielder Shona Zammit, who was in the starting formation, was collecting her 60th cap with the women’s selection.

