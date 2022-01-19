Spartak Trnava and Sigma Olomouc made a winning start in the Tipsport Malta Cup 2022 that got under way at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Slovakian side Spartak Trnava needed two second half goals to overcome WSg Tirol, of Austria, 2-0.

Alex Ivan put Trnava ahead after the break before Richard Sabol added a second goal eight minutes from time.

In the second match, SK Sigma Olomouc, of the Czech Republic, defeated Danish side AaB Aalborg 3-0.

Vaclav Jemelka handed Sigma Olomouc the lead six minutes from the end of the first half.

