HIBERNIANS 3-0 VALLETTA

Sarah Urpani 44, Martina Borg 55, Kayleigh Chetcuti 89

Hibernians scored three goals without reply as they defeated Valletta to launch their domestic campaign on a positive note.

Keith Gouder’s side opened the score just before half-time through a Sarah Urpani’s long-range shot.

After the break, captain Martina Borg doubled the lead with an effort inside the penalty area before Kayleigh Chetcuti wrapped up the win with another shot from outside the area.

More details on SportsDesk.